ROCKFIELD Rovers got off to a superb winning start beating Underwood 2nds 7-2 at home in their East Gwent Two opener, reports JACOB DEIGHTON.
Rovers responded from an early setback when the visitors took the lead on eight minutes, Tommy Tynan responding just two minutes later by converting a spot kick won by Sam Deighton.
And Rockfield saw themselves 4-1 up at the break with Tynan adding two more and Ben Wiggins scoring a screamer from the edge of the box.
The hosts then saw the game out in the second half, with Tynan getting two more goals and Tom Mulvaney popping up with his first of the campaign.
And they will be looking to keep the feel good factor at home to Sudbrook CC 2nds this Saturday (September 6).
But Usk Town were beaten 6-2 at home by Fairfield, Mark Davies with both their second half goals, while Gwent Premier 2 Chepstow rivals Thornwell R&W were also downed 4-1 by visitors Pontnewydd United, Toby Prettyjohn with the consolation.
Thornwell's 2nds fell by the same score as their seniors away to Underwood in East Gwent One, Logan Jones their scorer.
And Tintern Abbey were also 4-1 losers at home to Sudbrook CC 2nds in EG2, Ryan Marchant making it 1-1 on 62 minutes and Robert Davies missing a penalty to make it 3-2 on 82 minutes.
But Chepstow Town 3rds were 7-0 away winners at Portskewett & Sudbrook, Ryan Hooper firing four, Tom Collins a brace and Theo White one.
Other grassroots fixtures this Saturday (September 6) include – Brynmawr United v Usk Town, Glascoed v New Inn Development, Severn Tunnel v Thornwell R&W 2nds, Underwood v Chepstow Town 2nds, Tintern Abbey v Chepstow Town 3rds, Usk Town 2nds v Prescoed,
