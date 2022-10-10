Forest gymnasts excel in county competitions
THE Forest of Dean Gymnastics Club had excellent individual successes at the recent Gloucestershire Classic Challenge and West Country League competitions.
Both were held at the club’s purpose-built facility at Five Acres, one of the few facilities hosting events since lockdown.
With the team depleted by illness, three girls competed in the floor and vault at the Classic Challenge.
At the Copper level for 13-plus, 13-year-old Hannah Roberts took gold after resounding wins on both floor and vault, and overall,
Club mate, Iris James followed in third place winning the bronze medal.
In the Copper level age 10/11, 10-year-old Katie Pugh came third on both floor and vault, narrowly missing a bronze by 0.05 of a mark.
In round two of the West Country League the club fielded a full team of six.
Two new young gymnasts, Siena North and Lexie Childs, joined the team for the first time and both competed with confidence.
The girls all showed their usual stylish and expressive artistry on floor and beam with strong tumbling and vaults.
Three teams competed in their division.
Once again Hannah took third place on vault and also on beam, with fifth place on floor.
She came third overall.
Iris James came fourth on both bars and beam and sixth on floor.
Katie Pugh was second on floor after showing strong tumbles.
The team came third overall.
The league final will be held in Wiltshire in November.
