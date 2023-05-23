ON Thursday, while showing an extremely poor awareness of golfing etiquette, the Forest Hills Golf Club Seniors’ Captain, Richard Keeble, rather hogged the limelight on his own Captain’s Day.
Blessed with beautiful Spring sunshine on the day, the competition was divided into three divisions, for a qualifying Stableford competition off the yellow tees.
A shotgun start facilitated plenty of chinwagging time, both before and after play, but the real action began early, as Darren Page stroked his second shot on the second green to finish within a couple of feet, to win the nearest the pi. prize.
Other nearest the pin were claimed by Colin White, Captain Keeble, Ray Innes, and Alex Harvey.
Before things were finally concluded, all the nearest the pin winners were invited into a shoot-out from the 100 yard marker on the 18th, for a Champion of Champions, bottle of Scotch, that was ultimately also claimed by Captain Keeble.
The Division One winners prizes were claimed by Keeble (36), Phil Gwynne, Mark Graham and Kev Doyle who all finished a shot adrift with 35.
The highest score on the day was recorded in Division Two, by Vice Captain, Alan Bridges, who earned his place on the Captain’s Shield, as he won with a score of 37 points. Derek Watson, Pete Chisholm and Gareth Roberts took the minor places with 35.
Colin White won Division Three, as he came in with 36 points. Neil Ogborne pipped Paul Taylor on countback with 33 for second, with John Skinner fourth with 32.
Geoff Pearson, Derek Watson, Clive Winward, Colin White and Keeble (again) managed to take a share of the twos kitty.
At the conclusion of a great day, the Captain reported that £315 had been raised for his nominated charity, the Music Memory Café in St Briavels, and he closed the proceedings, by expressing his thanks to the club house staff for preparing the brunch, and to Paul Gibson and his staff for presenting the course in a great condition.