THE Seniors Roll-Up at Forest Hills Golf Club attracted 44 entrants into the Stroke Index Bowmaker on Thursday.
The winners were Roger Ovett, Terry Davies, Glyn Earle and Keith Hurd with their score of 101, a single shot ahead of Robin Leamon, Mike Connon, Barrie Turner and John Moore.
In third place with 97 points were Steve Gaskin, Roger Preece, Mike Butcher and Andy Wright.
A pair of twos were recorded, which meant that Steve Gaskin and John Riley have had £18 added to their bar accounts.
The second match of the week for the Seniors, saw Lydney travel across the Forest for the first of this season’s encounters.
Following the downpours of the previous night, buggies were banned whicj meant that the teams, and some of the pairings, had to be changed at the last minute.
In the opening salvo, Forest Hills Captain Richard Keeble, and Gerald Woodley, took little pity on their opposing pair, of Jim Bendall and Pete Thomas, as, having shaken hands on the 13th, they were able to make their way back to t the clubhouse from the 15th to get out of the rain on the back of a 7 & 5 win.
Geoff Pearson and Paul Adams managed to hold a one hole lead from the 5th, before having to settle for a half, as Stuart Kear and Paul Lucas won the 18th.
Geoff Norris and Clive Winward had a ding-dong battle against Chris Johnson and Adrian Carter, before shaking hands on the 16th, as they won 3 & 2.
Kevin Greening and Alan Ayling were pegged back from a three hole lead, having to settle for a share of the spoils, as Tommy Miller and John Mills won the 18th.
In the penultimate encounter, Colin Baird and Alan Wearmouth had to concede on the 17th, as they lost 2 & 1 to Mike Gerrish and Bill Flynn.
In the last match, Phil Gwynne and Martin Shipley showed a clean pair of heels to their opposition, as they beat Tony Norris and Brian Nice 4 & 3, to leave John Mills to announce the final score of : Forest Hill’s 4-2 Lydney.
The Stableford competition on Saturday, saw the 20th edition of The March Vase, which was introduced by Alan March, as captain in 2003.
The winner was Andy Shenton, who returned a score of 46 points, which included 12 pars off his handicap of 17.Four points adrift in second place on 43, was Liam Maskell. Gary Reddan was third with 42, and John Watkins fourth with 41, and Stuart Procter in fifth on count back, with 39.
Saturday afternoon, saw the B team entertain Monmouth Golf Club for the first of this year’s summer Friendlies.
The match, was the first leg of “The Wye Challenge”, a trophy that is contested between the neighbouring clubs, that was presented by Forest Hills 2005 captain, Dave Bowen.
Captain and Vice Captain, Ashley James and Alan Edwards, led their troops into battle, and managed an early finish, as they won 5 & 4.
The second match was a tighter affair, as Eddie Annis and Clive Skinner were taken to the 18th green, before the were able to claim the spoils, as they won 1up.
Another one-sided encounter followed, as Darren Page and Adrian Brown shook hands on the 14th, as they one 6 & 4.
Connor Mullen and Josh Mathews managed a half which, considering they were giving 15 shots to one of their opponents, was a great result.
Matt Yemm and Frazer Freeman-Jones also go the distance, as they managed to win 1up.
Despite there being some big wins early in the piece, the icing was emphatically put on the cake, as Chris Norris and Tom Knight saw off their opponents in uncompromising style in the last match, and they shook hands on the 12th green, as they won 7 & 6, for a final score of Forest Hills 5.5-0.5
There were still almost 70 entrants in the first White Tee Medal of the new season. The winner was Mike “Bobble” Etheridge with his score of 83-12-71.
Countback was needed to sort out the minor places, as Mark McGirr, Ben Osborne, John Watkins and Lee Ayers all finished on a level par 72.
The seniors’ Roll-Up on Monday was a two-Man Texas Scramble, and with the field curtailed by the friendly match later in the morning, if it could have been perceived that the level of competitiveness might have fallen, but nothing could have been further from the truth, as a single shot separated the top seven pairs.
The winners were Keith Hurd and Andy Wright with a four-under par score of 68.
Countback was required to determine the minor places, as six pairs finished on 69, which meant John Humphries and Roger Preece finished second, edging out Kevin Doyle and Ray Innes into third place.