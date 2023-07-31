FOREST of Dean Athletic Club runner Amy Freeman has become only the fifth woman to complete the gruelling South Wales Traverse.
The Traverse is a stunning – and steep –76.2 mile route across the Brecon Beacons, from the western edge of the Carmarthen Fans to Llanthony Priory on the border, taking in the 31 highest summits on the way.
During the feat Amy climbed nearly 17,000ft and completed the run in 22 hours 58 minutes, with only very short, 10-minute breaks at a series of check points
She was ably supported by her husband Joel, who had the job of being in the right place, at the right time with carefully chosen food and drink.
Amy started the run on her own at 4.00am last Tuesday (Juily 25) but was joined for parts of it by friends including some from Forest of Dean AC and Chepstow Harriers.
Julian Boon, from the Forest of Dean Athletic Club, ran the last 40 miles with her finishing at Llanthony Priory just before 3.00am, ahead of her predicted schedule.
On Wednesday the final race of the Herefordshire and Borders Summer Cross Country series took place at the Weston Cider Brewery in Much Marcle.
Forest of Dean Athletic Club had, once again, two mixed teams of six – three men and three women – who completed the tough, three-lap lap course through the cider apple orchards in very wet conditions, which made the mainly grassy course tricky.
The first team came in in 11th place and the second team were not far behind in 20th.
Individual awards included Forest of Dean Owen McLaughlin (gold, veteran 70), Sarah Bucknall (silver Vet 45) and Dan Sandford (bronze Vet 45) who were awarded their series medals after the race.
The Magor Marsh 10k race took place on Saturday. This fast, flat road race in the lanes around Magor was well attended by Forest of Dean AC athletes.
Andrew Raynor, who is well known for his vlogs as the FOD Runner, came third overall in a time of 34:04. Next FODAC runner was Cory Sherwin in 38:51,
He was followed by Jullian Bailey-Gard (41:26), Walter Leach (42:09), Jim Storrar (45:10), Mick Strange (45:23), Daren Smith (48:21), Kelly Ruck (52:12), Jacqui Wynds (53:19) and Melinda Ruck (58:52).
Mick Strange won his age category.