A VERY busy month in the running calendar saw several runners from Forest of Dean Athletic Club (FoDAC) take part in a range of events – including Britain’s most famous race, the London Marathon
Andy Raynor shone in the Newport Marathon, achieving a personal best time for the distance of 2hrs 40mins 44secs and taking 14th place overall.
At the same race, Melinda Ruck finished in 04hrs 18mins 47sec and Beck Westlake in 04hrs 21mins exactly.
Debbie Green, who was running the distance for the first time crossed the line in 05hrs 24mins 17secs.
There was an outstanding performance in the London Marathon from FoDAC’s Cory Sherwin who recorded a time of 2 hrs 34mins 33secs.
Taking part in the Virtual TCS London Marathon on Sunday was Katie Benstead who completed the run in 5hrs 45 mins 34secs.
The virtual marathon gave runners the opportunity to complete 26 miles wherever they chose.
Leanne Meek had a top-10 finish in this weekend’ss Malvern Hills Trail half-marathon in 02hrs 21mins 02secs.
Miriam Paris and Rachael Beard completed the Wye Valley Ultra on Saturday (April 22).
The club trains at Five Acres on Tuesdays from 6pm and all are welcome.
There are also social runs on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.