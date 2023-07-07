JULIAN Boon was named King of the Cotswolds as two teams from the Forest of Dean Athletic Club took part in a 103-mile relay on Saturday (July 1).
The Forest Boar came 13th in the open category of the Cotswold Way race whle the Forest Sheep were 35th in the mixed section..
Boon ran leg three of 10 stages that followed the Cotswold Way from Chipping Campden to Bath.
The individual stages ranged from 7.5 miles to 12.3 miles with 525 metres of climbs.
The two teams were: Forest Boar: Brian Griffin, Julian Bailey-Gard, Julian Boon, Amy Freeman, Walter Leach, Dan Sandford, Jeremy Creasey, Jason Ross-Collins, Scott Berry and Mark Blake.
Forest Sheep: Alan Robertson, Andrew Morgan, Robert Freeman, Anna Freeman, Jim Storrar, Patrick Rennison, Graham James, Stef Francis, Brian Francis and Helen Lipscomb.
The Boar finished in a time of 15hrs 35mins 28 secs and the Forest Sheep came home in 19hrs 21 mins 54 secs.
The second race of the Herefordshire and Borders Cross Country league took place last Wednesday at Newton Court Cider.
Dan Sandford was the first Forest runner to cross the line of the four-mile course in 28mins 27sec.
The Forest of Dean AC Team of Dan Sandford, Rhys Asbridge, Scott Berry, Amy Freeman, Sarah Bucknall and Mel Ruck finished in 12th place. Daren Smith, Owen McLoughlin, Alan Robertson and Linda Ingledow also completed the race.
Also on Wednesday, some FoDAC members took part in the Malvern Joggers 10k.
The first Forest of Dean AC runner was Emily Gwilliam in 58 mins 35 secs she was followed by Jacqui Wynds in 1hr 2mins 59secs who was 1st in her age category. Then came Eva Goodhead in 1:11.30 and Wendy Lawrence in 1:33.28.
The Thornbury 10K race, which took place on Thursday, was attended by Fiona and Jeremy Creasey.
The road race takes runners on the rolling country lanes around Oldbury. Jeremy finished in 50.51 and Fiona completed the race in 53.54.
On Sunday Mary Watkins made a return to racing after injury by running the Porthcawl 10K race. The race starts and finishes on the promenade in Porthcawl and Mary finished in 52 mins 42secs.
Two FoDAC runners recently took their green vests overseas. Graham James took part in the Banff Marathon in Canada, finishing in 4:50 coming fourth th in his age category. Stef Francis ran a 10K race in Wiesbaden, Germany which took place in very warm conditions. She finished in a time of 58mins 59secs, third in her age category.
Junior Victoria Rossiter won the bronze medal in the triple jump at the Welsh Schools Championship on Saturday.