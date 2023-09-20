CORY Sherwin of Forest of Dean Athletic Club finished the Copenhagen Half Marathon in an outstanding time of 1.14:40 which put him in 279th place in a field of over 24,000 runners and he came 36th in his age category.
Closer to home runners took part in the Oldbury 10 mile race.
Second Claim Member Dan Kennedy finished the race in sixth place in a time of 56:49, he was followed by Andy Raynor in eighth in 57:47 and Gary Burley who ran the very flat and fast course in 1:11.42 placing 3rd in his age category.
Gary is going from strength to strength, finishing first in his category last week in the Chedworth Roman 10 mile Trail race, which he completed in 1:26.41.
Jacqui Wynds took part in the Angels 10K race, part of the Gloucestershire 10K Road Championship. She finished the race in a fantastic time of 53:33, claiming the Silver Medal in her category for the Road Championship.
Four FODAC runners took part in the Swansea Bay 10K. Conditions were difficult due to heavy rain and high winds. Colin Parry was the first FODAC runner to finish the race in a time of 39:24, which placed him 13th in his age category. Next to finish was Kelly Ruck in a time of 49:59, she was followed by Mark Williamson in 50:57 and Debbie Green in 1.09:11.
A group of runners from Forest of Dean AC, Spirit of Monmouth Running Club and Monross Trailblazers headed to West Wales to compete in the Pumsaint Trail Half Marathon and 10k.
This very challenging race is over 2000ft of ascent, excellent descents and a couple of stream crossings and views over the Cothi Valley.
The first FODAC runner home was Mark Blake in a time of 1:55.08, he was followed by Robert Freeman (1:56.59), next came Brian Francis (2:05.13), Rob Lester (2:05.50), Stefanie Francis (2:31.48) and Anna Freeman (2:31.50).
Young Club member Edward Leech, who runs in the U23 category took part in the 3000m track race at the North East Grand Prix in Jarrow. He ran an new personal best time of 8 minutes, 34 secs placing him 5th in the race and second U23 runner.
Forest of Dean AC members Mark Matthews and Mark Blake recently organised a ‘Hash Run’ for club members as a Thursday Social Run with a difference.
Runners were sent on a marked trail with diversions and dead ends and the runner who returned to the finish having followed the most direct route was the winner.
As the club organised the prizes for this event the runners decided to give donations, which the club rounded up to £50.00 for Great Oaks Hospice.
The club organises social runs every Thursday evening throughout the year from various locations around the Forest and Wye Valley.
Club training sessions take place on a Tuesday evening on the track at Five Acres High School.