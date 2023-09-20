Four FODAC runners took part in the Swansea Bay 10K. Conditions were difficult due to heavy rain and high winds. Colin Parry was the first FODAC runner to finish the race in a time of 39:24, which placed him 13th in his age category. Next to finish was Kelly Ruck in a time of 49:59, she was followed by Mark Williamson in 50:57 and Debbie Green in 1.09:11.