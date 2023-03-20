WITH the snow that fell on the Forest of Dean causing the cancellation of the Seniors competition at Forest Hills on Thursday last week, the focus centred on the Saturday Stableford.
Terry Davies won Division One with his score of 39 points, on countback from John Watkins, who continued his recent good form.
He, in turn, pushed Mike Parry into third place, as he finished with 38.
Gary French was the runaway winner of Division One, with his score of 42 points. David Eeles was second with 38, and Stuart Proctor was third with 36.
Only four twos were claimed – by Terry Davies, Mike Parry and Stuart Hardy who birdied the 14th & 17th.
The Yellow Tee medal on Sunday saw Stuart Hardy again having his name in print, as his score of level par 72 off his handicap of two, saw him win Division One, and left him a shot clear of Josh Goode, with James Bath third.
Darren Williams was the winner of Division Two, as his return of 80 - 12- 68, eased Paul Hedges in second place with 69, on countback from David Payne.
In Division Three, countback was required to determine the top three places, and it meant Alan Franklin with his score of 93 - 21 - 72, pipped Brian “Noddy” Evans and Mark Wood into the minor placings.
There was 12 twos recorded, with Stuart Hardy again claiming a brace, as he birdied the 8th and 17th.
The Seniors competition on Monday, played in bright sunshine, was designated as a Cha-Cha-Cha (1,2,3) Bowmaker, and thanks are extended to Steve Gaskin and Chris Hardy for compiling the results.
With the competition par being 72, Steve Gaskin, Roger Preece, Terry Davies and Alan Ayling, won with their team score of 84.
Richard Keeble, Alex Harvey, Richard Demery, and Gho Stie were second on countback, from Chris Dovey, Dave Stuart, Robert Davies and An Other, as both teams posted 82.
Only four twos were claimed, by Jim Fairweather, Kevin Greening, Mick Hilliam and Captain Keeble, who will each have their bar account enhanced accordingly.