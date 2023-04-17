GEORGE Porter scored a try at promotion-chasing Rams in his 150th appearance in a Cinderford.
But it was the Reading side who claimed victory in a game that produced 10 tries for the bumper crowd of 1,284.
The early stages of the game were evenly contested, but some unforced errors from Cinderford enabled Rams to break clear and score tries through James Mcrae, Ollie Cole and Axel Kalling-Smith, with Andy Humberstone landing two of the conversions to put the hosts 19-0 ahead after 25 minutes of play.
The visitors ended the half strongly and they got themselves right back into the contest with tries from Nathan Taylor and George Porter, with Mike Austin landing both conversions.
The second half developed in identical fashion to the first as Cinderford applied early pressure only for the hosts to breakaway up field with Kalling-Smith scoring his second try.
Further tries followed for the league leaders from Nwachukwu Moyne and Connor Stapley, with Humberstone landing both conversions to put the outcome of the match beyond doubt.
Once again though Cinderford showed plenty of heart and scored two tries in the closing stages, with a second for Taylor and Mike Wilcox, both of which were converted by Austin.
Cinderford: Reece Dunn, Will Baldwin, Jamie Forrester, George Boulton, Mason Tonks, Mike Wilcox, Mike Austin, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Dan Hodge, Tyler Jerrum, Matt Lane, Joe Mullis, Harry Hone (Capt.). Replacements: Harry Edwards, Tim Brockett, Will Haly, Jonny Holliday, Jimmy Williams.
Cinderford Bucks proved to be too strong for Berry Hill United as they progressed to the next round of the Forest Combination Minor Cup.
Tom Reynolds scored three with two each from James Taylor and Danny Parry and one for Luke Jones and Jenson Gardiner.
Ryan Walding and Dewi Scourfield kicked a conversion apiece.