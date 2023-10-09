AFTER months of negotiations the Richard Cole Contracting, Vantage Point Business Village,Xite Energy Drink Wyedean Stages is good to go on Saturday, November 18, writes Paul Willetts.
The Forest of Dean Motor Club-organised event – now in It’s 48th year – will follow a similar format to last year, offering some 40-plus miles in the classic stages that rally cars have graced for over 60 years.
This year’s event will be the final round of the Pirelli Welsh National championship,HRCR Stage Masters and IPS Rally Challenge and penultimate round of the MSUK English championship.
Entries are now open and the 90 spaces are expected to fill very quickly.
A Motor Club spokesman said.“It’s taken a lot of negotiations with Forestry England but finally the event has got the green light,this will be the 48th year of the Wyedean and it would be fabulous to reach that magical number of 50.
It’s part of Forest folklore, the stages are in mint condition so we hope the entry will fill quickly.”
“I think sometimes people lose sight of the vast amount of money the event brings to local businesses especially in November and how local charities benefit from car parking revenue.”
The club would like to say a huge thanks to the events main sponsors Richard Cole, Brian and Oliver Bennett for there generous support plus all the stage sponsors who make the whole event viable.
For more details check out the website www.wyedeanstages.co.uk