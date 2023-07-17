LYDNEY Golf Club entertained the Forest of Dean and Forest Hills clubs for the 30th running of the Trianagular Trophy,
Led by club Vice Captain Alistair Frazer-Holland Lydney emerged convincing winners with a team score of 295 points against last year’swinners Forest of Dean on 265 with Forest Hills on 258.
The course was in excellent condition but the 40mph wind tended to keep the points scoring very low
The week at Lydney started with the Forest Sports Education Trophy, an 18 hole stableford which was won by the Captain of the seniors section, Mark Lghtbound with 41 points beating fellow senior Stephen Lane into second place on 38 points.
The Seniors team travelled to Robinswood Hill to take on their Gloucester counterparts and were soundly beaten five games to one, with only Gordon Hayward/Mike Gerrish winning a game.