AFTER a soggy Saturday, we were treated to a sunny Sunday, and the first home match of the season, a T20 league match for Huntley Women’s Cricket against Tewkesbury Cricket Club, writes Duncan Foot.
Put into bat, the opening pair of Emily Ryall and Emily Kibble set about the Tewkesbury bowling with flair, picking off some early loose balls from the fledgling side.
After 10 overs the pair had put on a very impressive 85 runs, but in the 12th over Ryall was caught by Jackie Fenn off the bowling of Lyn Bradfield for 30.
While it was a blow for Huntley, it did mark a significant milestone for Tewkesbury, recording their first ever wicket in Women’s hardball cricket.
Gemma Abbott made a brief visit tox the square, before being trapped lbw off the bowling of pace bowler Molly Cross.
Next up was captain Lara Foot, there to help support Emily Kibble and help guide the team to an impressive 139 for 2 off the 20 overs.
Kibble recorded an unbeaten 74, which included eight fours and three sixes – the first sixes of her career.
In reply, Tewkesbury got off to a fast start, and despite losing an early wicket when Fenn was bowled by Ryall on five, they reached 59 before the 2nd wicket fell.
This time it was Ryall getting Gayle Pearce out lbw when she was just six short of her half century.
With the run rate starting to get away from Huntley, captain Lara Foot adjusted the bowling, slowing down the pace and pulling Huntley ahead at a crucial point in the match.
A third wicket fell in the next over, another lbw, this time from the bowling of Eve Powell, and Tewkesbury looked to be on the ropes.
E Powell secured a fourth wicket, this time caught behind by Fran Cinderey, to leave Tewkesbury needing 74, with six wickets remaining.
The fielding was exceptional, particularly from Helen Robinson, who stopped a number of boundaries, assisted by Beth Powell and Kate Woolway.
The 5th wicket of the innings came from Andie Collins’ delivery to Kate Lewtas, and then four very tidy overs from May Kemp, Meg Atkinson and Collins restricted the visitors to 92 for 5 heading in to the final over.
The sixth, and final, wicket was bowled by Ryall and Tewkesbury finished on 94 for 6, still a very respectable score the league debutants.
Ryall finished with impressive bowling figures, losing just six runs from her four overs, and a hat-trick of wickets, helping her to win Huntley Player of the Match.