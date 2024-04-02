MONROSS Trailblazer Kieron Brown went the extra mile heading a near-200 strong field in a 20-mile race over the Black Mountains.
The appropriately-named Beast of the Blacks in mid-March saw runners race over the mountains in a loop starting and finishing at Llanbedr Village Hall, with Kieron storming home first in three hours seven minutes 16 seconds, followed seven minutes back by Ben Orton of Cardiff University AC.
Maya Lewis was first woman home in 3.51.41, just over a minute ahead of Anne Turner.
There was also a two-lap 40-miler, with Robert Baines of Stopsley Striders striding home first in 7.04.14, just over seven minutes ahead of Tenby Aces’ Edward Clements, with fastest woman in 8.08.47 Rebecca Hormann.
An 11-miler was a comparative sprint, but still a massive test of endurance, with Pavel Teklinski of Somerset Canicross first home in 1.43.19, and fastest woman Evangeline Baker in 1.56.44.
The weekend before last saw the Forest of Dean Spring Half Marathon, with Trailblazers' Faye Johnson placing a superb 40th overall and sixth woman in 1.30.02.
Club mates Andrew Beechey were 195th in 1.48, Gary Griffiths and Tony Davies 237th and 238th running together in 1.52 and Rachael Aitken was 489th/147th female in 2.11.
Meanwhile Kieron didn't take long to recover, storming his way to a 10km PB at the first ever running of the RunThrough Gloucester 10km and Half Marathon event on Sunday having run the Monmouth parkrun 24 hours earlier..
He finished in 16th position overall in a field of over 750 with a time of 38.55.
Club mate Richard Cronin also headed for the Jan Kjellström International Festival of Orienteering 2024 in Loughborough and Staffordshire at the weekend.
The British Orienteering championship event took place over three days of the Easter Bank Holiday, with Sprint, Middle and Long distances scheduled each day.
Richard finished third in the over-35 class in the sprint in 18.36, 10th in the Middle distance in 62.17, and 10th in the Long distance in 1.42.44.
Prior to his 10k, Kieron joined club mates on Saturday in Monmouth, racing home second fastest in the Chippenham Fields 5k parkrun in 18.16.
Gavin Jones was third in 18.40, Faye Johnson 11th in 20.47, Neil Harper 14th in 21.21, Emma Davies 55th in 25.58, Tony Davies 63nd in 26.48, Rebecca Foster 71st in 27.31 and Vanessa Ball 160th in 37.30.
Martin Turner finished 19th in 22.33 in the Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve Parkrun while Rachael Aitken finished 118th in the Arrow Valley Parkrun in 24.53.
