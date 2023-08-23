LONGHOPE bounced back from defeat to Mushet and Coalway Reserve by hitting seven past Milkwall Res in the West Dean Charities Cup.
Striker Pat Cuthbert bagged a hat-trick, the third being the pick of the bunch, powerful strike from the corner of the 18 yard box.
Jamie Baker scored two and was unlucky not to get a third with a late free kick that hit the post.
Chris Swioklo scored after hitting a 30 yard effort and Ben Moss rounded off the scoring slotting away in the area.
Harry Tuffley was awarded Man of The Match after a strong display at right back.