A TOP-of-the-podium finish in Bristol is the best-ever result for the Lydney and Chepstow swimming clubs.
The young swimmers – aged 12 and younger – took part in the Dave Bryant Memorial Gala at Easton Leisure Centre on Saturday, December 10.
Lydney and Chepstow finished first on 206 points which was nine points ahead of second-placed Soundwell and Bristol North and 12 points better than Penguins A in third.
Coaches Chris and Gill were thrilled to see so many of their swimmers focused on the technical and tactical aspects of racing that they have been highlighting in training.
Most importantly, swimmers supported each other behind the lanes and from the side of the pool with loud cheers and plenty of high fives!
Special mention must go to Georgie Ricketts and Ieuan Jonesm who are both nine-years-old for winning the most points in their age group and to 11-year-old Miriam Turner for swimming up to cover in the 12-year age group relays.
First-time racer Enea Ricketts, ged eight, stepped up to complete the team for the girls’ nine and under relay team.
Club members followed up this success with medals and personal best times at last weekend’s Christmas Cracker hosted by City of Bristol Aquatics Club.