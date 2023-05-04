LYDNEY Boxing Club welcomed world champion Lee Selby as their guest for their 19th annual dinner and show.
Jackson James won a unanimous decision, controlling all three rounds,
Lydney’s Alfie Nichols came up against the tall James Coddington from the Chard club, Alfie boxed brilliantly using the ring well and winning on a split decision.
The next bout saw two champions in the ring as Three Nations champ Haydon Young of Lydney box Welsh champion Terry Mullane of Chepstow.
Referee Ken Brain stopped the contest Lydney’s Tamer Sarikaya vs Sahil Ali St Joseph’s Newport in favour of Ali.
Lydney’s Klayson Young boxed well but did not get the decision against junior champion Jayden Brice of Worcester.
Lydney’s Finley Lewis boxed brilliant using his long range against Ellison McElroy from Weston and referee Matt Donnelly stopped the contest in the last round in favour of the Forest boxer.
It was a struggle to get Tim Beards a good, fair bout but he was aoaired with Marshall Meacock of the Swindon hub.
Lydney coach Bryan Higgs said: “He begged me to get him on the show – after a long chat with Tim on the phone we decided for him to box Marshall, giving a bit of experience away.”
Tim won the first round but lost the second round and asMeacock started to get in control, Bryan retired his boxer who had shown true grit.
Finley Lewis won the Gavin Childs Memorial Shield for the best Lydney boxer of the evening.
Haydon Young won the Light Fantastic Trophy for the best junior prospect.
The Charlie Edwards Memorial Trophy for the most dedicated boxer was shared between Haydon and his brother Klayson.
Both have had more eight contests this year and Klayson is entered in the Midlands Box Cup in June.
The show also featured boxers from the St Joseph’s club in Newport and nearby Cwmcarn.