The Cornish side had already won the league a few weeks ago, passing 90 points for the season and nearly 20 points clear of Chew Valley in second, writes Roger Pike.
This was always going to be another tough encounter for the Severnsiders against a side that had only lost three games all season and were clearly playing at a level that could compete in the leagues above.
However, it was the Severnsiders who came out on top in a thrilling encounter, with a workman-like performance and playing some great running rugby to end their season in style.
A large crowd was treated to some great entertainment from both sides with the scores remaining close throughout the game.
The back row had one change with Riely Scriven joining McClean and Hudson to form a very mobile back row.
On the bench were Liam Downer, James Bayliss and Sam Arnott.
The hosts were quickly out of the blocks, stunning the visitors when hooker Rob White ran in unopposed following a penalty close to the line.
Brad Barnes converted for 7-0 after just three minutes.
However, the league leaders showed their class, responding almost immediately with a well worked try.
Following numerous offloads, flanker Jordan Nicholls crossed and Jordan Sidwell added the extras to tie the scores.
Back on the attack, the Severnsiders made good progress and, following a good run from winger Mike Cross, the recycled ball found Riley Scriven who scored.
Barnes converted and the score moved to 14-7 after just eight minutes.
The visitors continued to look dangerous but it was Lydney who scored again when prop Rowan Mullis crossed, with Barnes knocking over the extras for 21 – 7.
The visitors then gave a real demonstration of why they are top of the table scoring two good tries.
The first was very unlucky for Lydney when a charged down kicked fell to Damian Cook for an easy run in. Sidwell added the conversion for 21 – 14.
The second try came from a good backs move which saw winger Jack Davis cross, again converted by Sidwell and the teams went in at hal-time at 21 – 21.
The visitors started the second half strongly and soon scored again from outside half Sidwell – but there did look some obstruction on a possible Lydney tackler. With the kick converted the visitors had the lead for the first time at 21–28.
Lydney were clearly fired up and came back with a good move from Barnes which saw full back Alex Nelmes cut through for 26 – 28.
It was all Camborne now with their big pack forcing a few penalties and with Lydney collapsing a drive the official awarded a penalty try and yellow carded Mike Massey.
The score moved onto 26 – 35. Lydney managed the period with 14 players and even scored again when a good break by Nelmes found Tom Broady and, again, Barnes added the extras for 33 – 35 and a tense final 15 minutes.
A Mike Cross break saw him make huge territory into the visitors 22m and a deft kick through just bounced the wrong way, stopping a certain score for Sami Hamid.
However, a penalty soon followed which Barnes cooly knocked over and the hosts had the lead back at 36-35.
As expected, the visitors came back strongly and were soon in the Lydney half
Losing the ball, Lydney centre Henry Sleeman picked up and ran the length of the pitch beating numerous tackles to score the try of the match.
With Barnes adding the extras the crowd was buzzing at 43–35.
With Sam Arnott on at scrum-half, his experience and deft kicks kept the visitors pinned in their own half and the Severnsiders managed out the five minutes of injury time to end their season in style.
Director of Rugby Arnott said: “Congratulations to Camborne for winning the league they have been playing at a level above all the other sides and deserve their promotion.
“However absolutely delighted, – what a super performance to end our season and beat the league champions.
“Despite a few poor results recently the squad came through some tough times showing real character and gave a great performance playing some superb rugby today.
“The crowd have been great all season with their support and hopefully we gave them some real enjoyment and entertainment today ’.
Lydney: Rowan Mullis, Rob White, Jack Spencer, Phil Williams, Mike Massey, Joe McClean, Luke Hudson, Riely Scriven, Tom Broady, Brad Barnes, Mike Cross, Joe Hamlin , Henry Sleeman, Sami Hamid, Alex Nelmes.
Replacements: James Baylis, Liam Downer, Sam Arnott.