LYDNEY Town guaranteed another season of Hellenic League football at The Rec with a comfortable win over near the team sat one place above them in the table.
It means that manager James Morse and his team can give more focus to two big cup ties in the coming weeks.
On Thursday (April 13) Lydney take on Royal Wooton Bassett Town in the semi-final of the Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup.
Their first chance to lift some silverware will be a fortnight later when they take on fellow Hellenic Premier side Roman Glass St George for the Gloucestershire FA Challenge Trophy.
But on Easter Monday, eyes were on three points and securing Town’s place in the Hellenic top flight.
Defender Sam Elliott opened the scoring against the Swindon sidejust before the break to give Lydney a 1-0 lead at half-time.
Shrivenham pressed for the equaliser but it was the home side who extended their lead midway through the second half.
Lewis Thompson broke through the defence and curled a shot around the keeper for 2-0.
Steve Clark wrapped it up for Lydney with a third.
Manager Morse was full of praise for the team.
Writing on social media after the match, he wrote: “Could not be more proud of my club.
“Small club, no budget, countless injuries and still managed to secure another season in Hellenic Prem, reach a cup final, and another semi to play for!
“All whilst getting on the beers every weekend! Unbelievable club!”
Tomorrow’s Bluefin Cup game kicks off at 7.45pm at The Rec.
The GFA Challenge Cup final takes place at the association’s headquarters in Almondsbury on Thursday, April 27. Kick-off 7.30pm.