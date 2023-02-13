For the spectator, this was probably the best game seen at Regentsholme all season with open fast flowing rugby from both teams.
Some superb play from the Lydney back line cut through the visitors on numerous occasions, to run out winners with a big score.
The visitors from Devon, who arrived in the Forest third in Regional One South, boast a big side and were always dangerous throughout the game.
Lydney made just one change in the starting line up with Mars Slee coming into the second row.
On the bench Luke Hudson and Riley Scriven were joined by Rowan Mullis making his debut.
In the pack, flanker Harry Brown reached 100 games for the Severnsiders.
Knowing they would need a big performance to beat a top three side the Severnsiders were quickly out of the blocks, winning a penalty which Tom Broady knocked over after just two minutes.
Catching the restart Lydney were immediately back on the attack – a neat kick over from Broady was collected by Brad Dunn who outpaced the defence to score. Broady added the extras and Lydney were ahead 10-0 after just four minutes.
Brixham responded immediately and were soon deep in the Lydney half, winning a penalty, from a forward drive.
Scrum-half Jamie Hext found a gap to score and Joel Ashworth added the extras for 10-7.
Lydney continued to play some exciting running rugby.
Moving deep into the visitors 22m area, from a line-out the forward drive sees Rob White touch down, Broady added the conversion for 17-7.
Lydney remained relentless with another slick move out in the backs saw Dunn with a long run into the 22m where an inside pass allowed Henry Sleeman to cross out wide for 22-7.
The hosts continued to dominate – a drive over by Spencer was adjudged held up but winning the ball back from another Phil Williams catch in the line out, White scored again which Broady kicked for 29-7.
The home crowd were in awe of some superb play and another move involving Sami Hamid and Sleeman saw centre Joe Hamlin cut through to score, with another Broady conversion the score moved onto 36-7.
Close to the break Sleeman received a yellow card and the visitors took full advantage scoring though San Thomas, Ashworth added the extras to end the half 36-14.
The visitors upped their game in the second half and winger Matt Crosscombe crossed with just five minutes gone for 36-19.
With Spencer forced off by injury, Lydney emptied their bench bringing on all three substitutes to try and up the intensity.
The substitutes immediately made a big impact – a strong run from Joe McClean was offloaded to debutant Rowan Mullis who proved too powerful for the defence scoring a great individual try which Broady converted for 43 – 19.
The game was end to end in conditions made for running rugby, flanker Jordan Watson crossed for the visitors which was converted for 43 – 26.
Lydney were playing some good rugby with great performances from Dunn, Griffiths, Broady and White with second row Phil Williams giving a superb man of the match performance.
With just 15 minutes left both sides had good scoring opportunities but it was the hosts who crossed again with Luke Hudson scoring, Broady converted and Lydney hit 50 points.
Lydney then got a further yellow card and Brixham took advantage with their big pack and Thomas scored again, the conversion was added and the game ended an incredible 50-33.
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott said: “An exceptional first half performance against a big side third in the table.
“Scoring 50 points is really satisfying with some great rugby. My only disappointment was to concede 33 points at home.
“However this was certainly our best performance of the season. Next week we are back on the road in Devon hoping to do the double when we play Oakhampton.”
Lydney: Gareth Winter, Rob White, Jack Spencer (c), Mars Slee, Phil Williams, Joe McClean, Jordan Fowke, Harry Brown, Tom Broady, Kieran Griffiths, Sami Hamid, Joe Hamlin, Henry Sleeman, Brad Dunn, Alex Nelmes. Replacements Luke Hudson, Riley Scriven, Rowan Mullis.