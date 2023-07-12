LYDNEY Seconds took the short trip to Parkend as they met in Division Five of the Gloucestershire County League.
Dave Kear and Nathan Jones of Lydney, taking the train from Lydney to Parkend on the Dean Forest Railway, an emotional moment for Dave as he achieved a lifetime ambition in doing so, writes Phil Lewis.
Parkend batted first and instantly took the game to Lydney, scoring freely to all parts.
Josh Middlecote top scoring with 75, well supported by Luke Andrew (35) and middle order contributions by Scott Ayres (35) and Timmy Andrew (29).
A chastening time in the field for Lydney but they did manage to get maximum bowling points.
The highlight of the Lydney bowling was Niall Halford taking a hattrick, ending with figures of 3-54.
Dave Kear also took three wickets (3-46) with Ellis Boughton taking 2-35. Reilly Scriven the other wicket taker (1-46).
Parkend ending all out for 241.
A tough task for Lydney to reach the target given the conditions, but ultimately the weather intervened and forced the game to be abandoned with Lydney 87-2 off 16 overs.
Kear made 21 and Adrian Knox seven. The not out batters were Charlie Bendall (14) and Niall Halford (37).
Tom Tremlett (1-19) and Robbie Jones (1-17) took the wickets.
The James Legge Oval was the setting for the other Lydney v Parkend game of the weekend, with the home side coming out on top in a low scoring game in Division Two West of the Cheltenham, Gloucester, Forest League.
Parkend batted first and were dismissed for 74. Andy Taylor (29) and James Barrow (12) the only batters to reach double figures.
An excellent bowling display by Lydney with Charlie Boughton (3-26) and skipper Andy Kear (3-6) the pick of the attack.
Frankie Gooding, Josh Haddock and Aamash Nadeem each took a wicket.
In response, Lydney started excellently with openers Max Turner and Scott James. The first wicket fell on 47, James getting bowled for a swashbuckling 30.
This was a cue for a few jitters in the Lydney ranks as they lost the next four wickets for just 10 runs.
However, Kear and Nadeem held firm and they saw Lydney home to the 75 run target and a five -wicket victory.
For Parkend, Seth Barrow took 3-11 and Nick Mason 2-7 with both doing very well to claw it back after the opening bowlers struggled to stem the runs.