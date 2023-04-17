LYDNEY Town will play two cup finals in a matter of days after beating Royal Wooton Basset in the last four of the Hellenic League Cup.
Town had already secured their place in the final of the Gloucestershire FA Trophy against Roman Glass St George.
The win against the Wiltshire side was another high for Lydney who had previously ensured a ninth season at Level Five.
A first-half goal by Lewis Thompson gave Town a 1-0 half-time lead at The Rec on Thursday (April 13).
Second half strikes by captain Jordi Sheen and Jaheim Allen put the home side in a comfortable position.
Basset hit back with late goals from Bailey Gallagher and Alfie Presley but Lydney stayed strong to see the game out.
The Trophy final is at the Gloucestershire FA’s ground in Almondsbury on Thursday, April 27 with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Four days later, on May 1, Town travel to Hereford for the Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup final at Allpay Park, the home of Westfields FC.
Their opponents will Worcestershire side Pershore Town who were crowned Hellenic League Division One champions.
The Bank Holiday Monday final is due to kick off at 4pm.
But after the euphoria of the previous week, Town were brought back to Earth with a jolt as they were beaten 1-6 in the league at The Rec by Worcester Raiders on Saturday (April 15).
The visitors were 0-3 up at half-time and had completed their total before Steve Clark got a consolation.
Lydney’s B side are also looking forward to a cup final appearance after beating Ross Juniors A 1-5.
Their opponents in the final of the Geo. Sandoe Cup will be Soudley who Lydbrook Athletic Reserves 1-0.
Lydney Town Reserves lost 2-3 at home to FC Lakeside on Friday night (April 14) in Division One of the Gloucestershire Northern Senior League.
The firsts complete their Hellenic Premier campaign on Thursday (April 20) at home to FA Vase semi-finalists Corsham Town.