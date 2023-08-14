Announcing the new skipper, the Severnsiders’ Director of Rugby, Sam Arnott, paid tribute to last season’s captain Jack Spencer.
He said: “Firstly I would like to thank previous captain, Jack Spencer.
“Jack has decided to take a backwards step from the game.
“He played a huge part in our promotion, and our mid-table finish upon our return to the South West Premier Division last season.
“We have chosen Ben to captain us for the forthcoming season.”
“He has settled in extremely well since joining us this summer, he is a natural leader.
He has captained for most of his senior career with Drybrook, he brings a wealth of experience.
“This will only benefit our young talented group of players.”
Ben said: “Being given the opportunity to captain Lydney RFC is a huge honour.
“I am really looking forward to this new role and keen to embed myself in to the club, I am excited to see what we can achieve as a group this season and I know for sure the fantastic support we will have as a playing group from everyone on the sidelines.”
Meanwhile, Josh Haddock has been appointed to lead Lydney United,
“I feel honoured to be selected as Lydney United Captain and looking forward to the upcoming season.
Josh said: “I am keen to see what we can achieve this year as we look to bounce back from a testing season for the United.
“We are a young growing squad and we are hoping to bring back some of our former young players into the side.
“I am also looking foward to seeing some of the Colts progress through into the side as the season goes on and guide them through into their senior rugby careers, developing our own is very much part of our DNA.”
United’s head coach John Barker said: “We would like to thank Matt Price who captained the United last season in what was a tough campaign.
Since Josh joined the club three years ago he has been an influential player on and off the pitch.
“He sets the tone to what is expected from the team and is the natural choice to skipper this year.
“We have have high expectations of him and Lydney United in the coming season.”
Lydney’s first XV take on Drybrook in a friendly at Regentsholme on Saturday (August 19). Kick-off 2pm.