THIRTEEN runners from the Forest took on the Tintern Trot in a 196-strong field on Thursday evening – the 5.5-mile mile multi-terrain Wyeside race.
There was a change to the usual route due to a landslide, with runners starting at the Wireworks Bridge, heading to Brockweir and onto the Offa's Dyke path, then down through Caswell Woods and back to the finish at Abbey Mill.
The overall winner was James Robertson in 34.51, followed by Keiron Brown of MonRoss Trailblazers in 36.39 and club mate Jack Millar in 37.02,
The fastest woman was Sally Hall of Lliswerry Runners in 41.53.
The first runner from hosts Chesptow Harriers was Paul Murrin who finished in 37.51 for seventh overall.
Lisa Jeffrey was the fastest of the Harriers’ females in a time of 46.04.
Both Paul and Lisa were fastest man and woman in the V50 category.
The first Gloucestershire runner home was James Bailey-Gard of the Forest of Dean Athletic Club.
His time of 43.26 placed him 31st overall and fifth in the V45 category
Team mate Amy Freeman was the fifth woman overall in 45.59 which also placed her in fourth in the senior category.
Emma Poole was the first of the Newent Runners to finish with her time of 55.45 giving her fourth place in the V55 category,
James Hague was the first from the Spirit of Monmouth club to finish and his time was 48.21.
The fastest woman from Spirit of Monmouth was Marina Wright in 57.27.
Michelle Wachter was first to cross the line for Caldicot Runners with a time of 54.09.
Forest of Dean seniors Abi Edmunds and Kate Baldwin finished within a second of each other with Abi slightly the faster on 1.00.13.
Brian and Jean Griffin of FoDAC crossed the line together in 1.09.02 giving Jean fourth in the V60 and Brian eighth in the V65.
The photographs on this page were taken by Brenda Avery.