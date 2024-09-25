WYE Valley builder Rob Neville scooped first place in an epic two-day hundred-mile coast to coast race in the Scottish Highlands, beating more than 500 competitors and having only started running recently, reports KELLY SALTER.
The forty-seven year-old Monmouth man raced from Nairn to Glencoe in the Rat Race Coast to Coast, tackling rugged terrain which took in iconic sites such as Loch Ness, Glen Nevis, Glen Coe and Cawdor Castle.
The challenge included a leg-bashing 21-miles of running, a 78 mile mix of on-road and off-road cycling with 1000 feet of elevation, plus a final mile paddle in a kayak.
Competitors were soundly tested on the first day with a seven-mile run, followed by 53 miles of multi-terrain cycling, finishing at Invergarry.
After camping for the night Rob set out for another 26-mile multi-terrain cycle, followed by a mountainous 14-mile run, before smashing the final mile out in the kayak.
Rob clinched first place out of 526 entries, battling through a full selection of challenging weather conditions to complete the race in a combined 10 hours, 58 minutes and 58 seconds.
“The second leg of day one was really challenging,” said Rob, who only started running in 2023.
“During the 52-mile bike ride I was battling against a strong head wind; I also used a mountain bike while the majority rode on gravel bikes.
"Crossing the finish line felt amazing, knowing that I’d done well, although I didn’t know how well I’d done."
Although Rob was second over the finish line on day two, he had an anxious 45 minute-wait for all participants’ times to be analysed to discover he had won overall.
“I only started running last May (2023) and I’ve loved it ever since,” said Rob.
He’s now training for his first ultra marathon, with plenty of long weekend runs, plus strength training support from his fitness instructor sister Sharon Neville, who is chairwoman of Monmouth Tri Club.
Meanwhile, despite the recent testing weather, it didn't deter fellow Monmouth Tri Club members from 'tri-ing their best'.
Last week, Andy Howells and Tim Morris, along with cycling pal Tony Deacy, completed the St David’s Hospice Care Tour de Gwent impressive Platinum route in a speedy 5 hours 52 minutes.
The 93-mile ride, which passed through Caerleon, the Vale of Usk, Abergavenny, plus Monmouth and the lower Wye Valley was packed with hills, with a whopping 7000 feet of elevation.
The event helped raise funds for a range of hospice services provided by St David’s, including palliative care, bereavement support for children and a 15-bed in-patient unit.
For more information on your local tri club, see www.monmouthtriclub.org