THE latest “Honours Board Major” for the Seniors at Forest Hills, was the Reg Harding Greensomes Pairs Strokeplay, that attracted a field of 25 pairs, and the early starters enjoyed the best of the weather.
Only three shots separated the top four places, and the winners were Darren Page and Chas Challis with a seven under par score of 65.
Terry Davies and Barry Klein were second on 66, and countback was needed to determine that Colin Baird and Pete Walters, finished ahead of Steve Cole and Glyn Earle as both pairs registered 67.
The normal Saturday Stableford was replaced by the well overdue New Year’s Eve Team Bowmaker.
The competition had been cancelled due to the weather on two previous occasions, and was superbly organised by new club professional Jamie Dick.
The competition attracted 96 players out into the sunshine, and within the Shotgun Start competition, there were various nearest the pins etc.
The nearest the pin on the eighth was won by Mark Barnard, and on the 17th by Dan Mason.
The prize for the nearest the pin on the 14th in the beat the Pro competition, was decided by a one shot shootout over the pond onto the 18th, featuring the four best efforts.
Accompanied by their own musical soundtrack, each of the four contestants, O J Etheridge, Paul “Sty” Williams, Ted Ballard and Liam Maskell had to hit an approach shot into the 18th green from around 100 yards, and the prize was eventually won by Styler, as only he and OJ hit the green.
In the main competition, in fourth place were James Holland, Nick Jacobs, Gary Reddan and Simon Killen with 84.
Kane Fellows, Daniel Matthews, Dan Mason and John Beeston were third with 85.
Countback was needed to sort out the winners, as Steve Goode, Josh Goode, Colin Thomson and Brian Keddie, returned with a score of 88, but lost out to the eventual winners, as their back nine scores were beaten by Club Captain Ashley James, Vice Captain Alan Edwards, Chris Norris and Tom Knight.
Thanks again go to Jamie for organising the day, Paul Gibson and his team for presenting the course in a great condition, and to Jean and the Clubhouse staff for serving the food and drink.