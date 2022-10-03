Nigel and Karen Jenkins claim another 1400 class win
IT was a mixed bag of results as a gaggle of local crews headed to ultra-fast forests of North Yorkshire for the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire based in the beautiful seaside town of Filey, writes Paul Willetts.
The event, the penultimate round of the British Rally Championship, British Historic championship, Bowler Challenge and BTRDA series, attracted a full 170-car entry.
The British Historic championship runners joined the British championship entries for nearly 12 miles in the legendary narrow tracks of Dalby Forest on the Friday night in full darkness.
Before joining the BTRDA crews for a further 44 miles in such classics of Cropton, Langdale, Staindale and Gale Rigg before the final test a re-run of Dalby.
Championship front runners Henri Grehan together with his co-driver Dan Petrie in the Plaslime Escort RS1800 got off to a steady rather than spectacular start on the opening 12 mile Dalby test but was already well behind championship rival Matt Edwards in the Fiat 131 who set a tremendous time some 17 seconds ahead of his nearest rivals.
From then on it was damage limitation for Grehan knowing he had to score good points to take the battle to the final round so settled for fifth overall at the end.
Reigning British Historic champions Ben Friend and Cliffy Simmons calling the notes in the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800 had a really good event – fifth fastest on the Friday night opener despite being held up slightly with a car off, but then set some very good consistent times on Saturday to lose out on second place by just 10 seconds after 53 miles of action.
The BTRDA championship joined Saturday morning and again it was a case of what might have been for front runners Perry Gardner and co-driver Jack Bowen.
The Devanti Tyres-backed Fiesta R5 punctured on the opening Cropton test costing some 90 seconds and 27th place but a run of consistent top 10 times on the remaining five tests saw the duo finish 11th overall ,if it hadn’t been for the puncture a top five finish was likely.
In the 1400 championship battle it was Nigel Jenkins, with wife Karen in the hot seat, who yet again took top honours together in the NJ Autos Nova.
A trouble free run saw them take top spot in the 1400 series 30th overall & first in class .
Nigel said: “When I watched the DVD I didn’t think I was going to enjoy the stages being so fast, but I really enjoyed it.
“Karen did a great job again on the notes and we had a good battle again with Pete Gorst.”
Those not fortunate to see the finish included Geoff Phelps & Colin Jenkins in the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800 with oil pressure issues.
Tim Phelps with Elwyn Manuel in his Escort RS1800 retired after rolling in stage three.
The Historic event was won by Matt Edwards in the Fiat 131 and the historic battle will now go to the final round in the notoriously difficult Kielder Forest in three weeks time.
David Henderson won the National event but Elliott Payne’s second place was enough to give him the BTRDA title .
