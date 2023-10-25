The second half started well for the Drybrook team a good attack involving Luke Roberts and Danny Price led to the ball coming back at pace from the maul and captain Mitch Bourne took play up to the Winscombe 22, where they were forced to concede a penalty for not rolling away. Greenman coolly dissected the uprights and Drybrook moved into a 17-6. This was soon to become 24 points as Drybrook returned the restart kick with interest leading to a great converted try from scrum-half Sam Moreton-Smith.