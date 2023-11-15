WITH four wins from eight games this season and unbeaten at Regentsholme it was important that Lydney maintained their home form after recent struggles on the road, writes Roger Pike.
A thrilling game ensued despite the heavy conditions but with a workman-like performance the Severnsiders ran out deserved winners.
It was the Devon side that started the stronger with some good early pressure although the hosts did have a good attack from winger Brad Dunn who was tackled just short.
However, the visitors were not to be denied, when a Lydney attack breaks down in midfield Lewis Drennen picked up the loose ball and ran in unopposed to lead 0-5.
The hosts responded with some powerful runs from Dunn and then hooker Dan Cooper got them deep into the 22m.
Captain Ben Large on another drive broke clean through the defence to score under the posts, Brad Barnes added the extras for 7 -5 after just 10 minutes.
The game remained close, but it was good pressure from the visitors that got them the next score when, from a line out drive, Harry Rodwell scored to get the lead back 7-10.
The Severnsiders were making a few errors and Brixham scored again through Rick Workman to extend out to 7-15. Lydney were then unlucky not to score when a good move sees a big overlap in the backs but the pass to Kiran Griffiths was judged forward just yards from the line.
Brixham were managing the game well with some good field kicking from defence, Lydney had just a Branes penalty to show for their efforts at 10-15. The Severnsiders had some good chances but could not cross the whitewash and the half ended.
The Severnsiders were out of the blocks following Director of Rugby Sam Arnott’s half-time talk and a great break from Alex Nelmes, who was having a superb game, ended when he was tackled deep in the 22m area – a resulting penalty was kicked by Barnes for 13-15. A good period of possession then followed but Conal Mills unfortunately knocked on with the line beckoning and Brixham escaped.
A try then followed, a great break by the impressive Dunn was offloaded to Cooper to Large who gave a deft pass for Tom Broady to score by the posts, Barnes again was on target for 20 – 15.
The hosts then had a good deal of possession, prop Rowan Mullis was having a solid game with strong drives creating good field positions supported from the impressive Frowen and Williams.
Locke was also strong in the line out and defence. The visitors held firm creating a good move themselves to get deep in the 22m area.
Good Lydney defence forces a knock on, but the escape did not last long when a lost line out sees Brixham attack and score from Simon Etter converted by Pinkus for 20 – 22.
With 15 minutes left this was another nervous afternoon for the Regentsholme faithful however the try of the match followed when in their own half Brad Barnes’s deft kick over the defence was collected by Zak Williams who made huge territory into the visitor’s half and a great offload in the tackle to Nelmes sees him score in the corner for 25 -22.
With Hamlin off the bench, he created a break offloaded to Dunn who was again stopped short but the recycle found Cooper who just powered through the defence to score, again Barnes was on target and the hosts looked safe at 32 – 22.
An exciting final six minutes then followed with Brixham running everything to try and get something from the game.
With massive pressure on the Lydney line Zak Willimas managed a crucial hold up tackle and the hosts relieved the pressure.
Deep into injury time a clearing kick missed touch and Brixham ran it back finally getting a deserved score from Jamie Hext which Pinkus converted to end the game 32 – 29.