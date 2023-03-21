LONG serving Lydney Town keeper Rich Thomas was once again the hero with a late penalty save in the 2-1 home GFA Trophy semi-final win over Tuffley – the second game between the two rivals in eight days after a 1-1 draw.
Thomas has got a history of great saves from the spot, in shoot-outs as well in the 90 minutes played.
Jamie Addis had put Town in front first, and a second from Lewis Thompson made it 2-1.
Tuffley were looking to level and pressing when the referee awarded them a late penalty.
But as Warren Mann stepped up, Thomas guessed right and dived to palm his kick away, much to the delight of the home crowd, which finally silenced the drummer boy for a few minutes at least.
Town now face league rivals Roman Glass, who won the other semi-final on penalties 4-3 against FC Bristol, in the final at Bishop’s Cleeve.
Last week, it was honours even for Town and bottom club Tuffley in the Hellenic Premier League.
Tuffley struck first around 12 minutes in when Yeshay Lomety headed home.
Lydney attempted to hit back immediately and only a fantastic save by Luke Merchant denied Sam Elliott at the far post.
But with time running out Lydney were handed a lifeline, when Tuffley defender Daniel Lander palmed a cross away from danger as his keeper was coming to collect.
The referee awarded Lydney the obvious penalty, and Lander a red card.
Man of the match Lucas Vaughan confidently fired home from the spot to make it 1-1.
Deep into added time Lydney saw a Dan Morgan free-kick met by Tristan Murphy but his header flew just wide and the game was over.
The Reserves drew 3-3 at Gloucestershire Northern Senior League leaders Longlevens Reserves on Saturday.
The Forest side were 2-0 up but had to survive a late onslaught by the Gloucester side to share the points.
Ryan Dawson opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Sam Wines doubled the advantage with a right-footed shot.
The hosts then pulled a goal back with 10 minutes of the half remaining, before Wines restored the two-goal advantage with a lob. But the home side earned a point as they turned pressure into goals for a full-time result of 3-3.
In the North Gloucestershire League, Lydney A went down 3-2 at Mitcheldean. Damon Beaumont, Sam Dowle and David Fennell scored for the home side in the Division One match, while Harry Williams got both of Lydney’s goals.