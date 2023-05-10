ROSS Golf Club’s annual charity mid-week Invitation event took place recently, with participants helping the club raise more than £1,000 for charity.
As the day was in the capable care of the Club’s men’s seniors aged 55+ Committee, this enabled the section’s recently appointed Seniors Captain Chris Good to designate ‘The Alzheimer’s Society’ as his chosen charity who will benefit during his year in office.
The support and encouragement received on several fronts resulted in a marvellous £1100 contribution being added to Chris’s fundraising campaign and as it proved, in a meaningful and poignant way.
For the second successive year in this annual competition, the winners were Phil Holmes and his son-in-law Matthew Harrhy who plays at Tredegar Park GC With both Phil and Matthew in good form again and Phil’s three birdies and Matthew’s one birdie being the highlights, their 44 stableford points total was never likely to be threatened.
Chris Spiers and his guest Tony Banks from the Gloucester GC were runners-up with 40 points followed by Charlie Walker and guest Alan Price from Rodway Hill GC who also scored 40 points and improve on their fourth place finish in the 2022 event. Tim Lewis and his guest Dave Worthington from Cleeve Hill GC were also among the prizes with 39 points.