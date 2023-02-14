FIN Jones scored his first goal of the season as Ruardean Hill Rangers took an early lead against Marcliff Gloucestershire County League bottom three side Patchway Town.
Jones took advantage as the Patchway defence failed to deal with a third minute cross from Ollie Mason to open the scoring.
He almost doubled the lead in the sixth minute when he blocked an attempted clearance and, after juggling with his head, volleyed narrowly wide.
After 12 minutes a one-two between Ollie Mason and Kane Samson saw Mason through on goal but he steered his shot wide.
The home side’s pressure was rewarded a few minutes later when a floated ball from George Charlton evaded the defence and Alex Stephens steered past Sam Burgess.
With Hill dominating, Burgess was forced to make another save from Stephens who made his own room in the box.
Three minutes before the break it should have been three but Jones struck wide after turning the defence.
Early in the second half Patchway had a couple of chances, Harrison heading wide from a free kick and a great save by Aaron Underwood from his own player Kane Samson, tipped over.
Hill’s Jones was through on goal but brought another good save by Burgess and the visitors had a couple of chances
The final 20 minutes were scrappy with neither side being able to find a way through.
Hill are now ninth in the County League.