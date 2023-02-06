CINDERFORD earned a try bonus in Birmingham as they slipped to their third straight defeat.
It was a frustrating afternoon for the Forest team at Billlesley Common as they were outscored by six tries to four.
The home team opened the scoring when Jacques Le Roux went over for an unconverted try after eight minutes.
The visitors took the lead when Mike Austin sped over for a try which he then converted after quarter of an hour.
That was the Foresters’ only score of the half and they then went behind to two quick tries.
Ollie Stedman restored the lead for the home team when he was driven over from an attacking line-out after 27 minutes.
Four minutes later, hooker Sam McNulty increased the lead when he scored in similar fashion, with Dan Lewis converting for a 17-7 half-time lead.
The opening score of the second-half was likely to prove crucial and it went the way of the hosts when full-back Sam Pointon returned a kick ahead to race through a bewildered defence for an unconverted try five minutes into the half for 22-7.
Cinderford went through the phases to get themselves back into the contest with a try from Jack Shields, which Austin converted with 27 minutes on the clock.
However, straight from the re-start Moseley scored again through Tuoyo Egodu, which Rob Knox converted. Home scrum-half Freddie Painter then darted over for his side’s sixth try, which Knox converted.
Cinderford responded with a couple of well-taken tries from Will Hendy and Matt Lane, both of which were converted by Austin.
But the hosts had done enough to earn their victory and Knox sealed it with a penalty.
Counties One Western North leaders Cinderford Utd were pushed all the way at Midsomer Norton but eventually came through for their 15th win of the season.
United found themselves trailing 31-29 going into the closing stages but Tom Samak went over for the winning score as he completed his hat-trick.
James Kear also scored twice, with Joe Langbridge kicking four conversions and a penalty in the 31-36 win.
Young No 8 Mattie Cotton scored five tries as the Stags comfortably defeated Old Cryptians 17-61.
Reuben Hinds also scored a hat-trick and Jack Walby also went over.
Joe Freeman landed eight conversions.
The Stags are now third in Counties Four Gloucestershire North.
Cinderford: Mike Wilcox, Mason Tonks, Will Baldwin, Jamie Forrester, Will Hendy, George Boulton, Mike Austin, Tim Brockett, Nathan Taylor, Harry Edwards, Tyler Jerrum, Jack Shields, Matt Lane, George Angell, Harry Hone (capt.) Replacements: George Porter, Shaun Knight, Danny Hodge, Dec Fissenden, Jimmy Williams.