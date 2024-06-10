SPIRIT of Monmouth Running Club travelled to Penallta Business park in Ystrad Mynach in midweek to run the third race of the Gwent Leisure Centre League road series hosted by Islwyn RC, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Twenty Spirits joined 400 runners on a mixed terrain 4.75-mile course with a nice big, long hill, twice!
Sarah Heath (women’s over-60, 34.38) and John Jenkins (over-80, 49.26) again took the top spot in their age categories, alongside Chepstow Harriers’ Sarah Bell (W over-45, 33.04) and Niki Morgan (W over-55, 32.21).
Spirit’s Martin Blakebrough was second in class (over-60, 34.07), alongside Harriers’ Jonathan Carter (over-55, 29.47), Lisa Jeffrey (W over-50, 33.03), Brenda Avery (W over-70, 44.47), Geoffrey Bayliss (over-75, 60.41) and Syd Wheeler (over-80, 1.56.10).
The evening finished with a presentation to the team winners and age class winners of the GLCL XC 23/24 season.
Over five races, Sarah Heath came first in each race in the women’s 60-64 class while club mate Katie Adams had another great XC season finishing second overall in the women’s 45-49 age group.
Vicky Roberts also had a great XC season taking third overall in the W35 class to earn a GLCL XC memento t-shirt.
A busy weekend also saw Spirits’ Rich Wonson and Sian Fielding heading to Swansea Bay to race in the half marathon, while Julie Gee ran the five-miler.
This was a special event as it was the 10th anniversary of the Swansea Half Marathon and runners raced past Swansea Arena, before heading towards Singleton, and back through the city centre past the historic Brangwyn Hall and castle ruins.
Rich said he had a good run with some bursts of energy throughout, and finished the mostly flat course with his family supporting in a time of 2.04.2.
He now hopes to get the sub two-hour at Cardiff in October.
Sian Fielding smashed her first half, running with the 2.30 pacer for most of the race before feeling great she managed to push on up and finish in 2.:20.20.
Julie Gee opted for the Front Runner 5 Miler through the city and along the coastline, and finished in 54.58.
Meanwhile, Steve Reason travelled to his home town Warwick for the Two Castles 10k, which was celebrating its 40th anniversary.
It boasts one of the most beautiful 10k runs in the country between two of England’s finest castles Warwick and Kenilworth.
Steve enjoyed seeing old friends, family and members from his old running club ‘Spa Striders’ and finished in 55.13.
Martin Blakebrough and Jeremy Creasey also raced at The Magic Roundabout at Hay-on-Wye, a scenic 10k off-road race involving a figure-of-eight circuit along grass tracks over the hills, which Martin described as “challenging, with lots of up and downs”.
Martin came 13th overall in an 80-strong field in 51.00 while Jeremy crossed in 29th in 58:14.