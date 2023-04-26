NEARLY 250 runners were up for the challenge of Spirit of Monmouth’s ninth annual Kymin Dash on Sunday.
Comprising a steep ascent to the top of the hill overlooking the town followed by a loop through woodland and back to the Monmouth School Sports Centre via the Wyeside track and road, it’s a tough and testing seven miles.
Matthew Chronicle of Brackley RC was first to the Kymin Roundhouse to claim the ‘King of the Hill’ prize in 9.33, just seconds up on Parc Bryn Bach’s Jon Like with Monmouth School for Boys maths teacher and masters runner Huw Evans third.
But Like and club mate Evans both reeled in the early leader to take first and second overall, with the latter as fastest over-50 repeating his top-two placing of 2022.
The winning time of 40.14 was just outside Huw’s 2015 course record of 39.50, with the teacher this time crossing in 41.39, 20 seconds ahead of Chronicle.
MonRoss Trailblazer Toby Dickens was fourth in 43.12, followed by Lliswerry’s Jeff Wherlock (43.29), Les Croupiers’ Matthew Hurford (44.32), Chepstow Harriers’ Tim Batchelor in seventh (44.34) and Trailblazer Gavin Jones in eighth (44.55).
‘Queen of the Hill’ and fastest woman overall was Lliswerry over-50 runner Sandra Chipper, who summited in 11.46 and then raced home in 15th in 47.14 to beat Chepstow Harriers’ over-50 Nikki Morgan by 2.03.
Trailblazers’ Laura Lelievre was 48 seconds back as third fastest woman and fastest senior, while Spirit’s own Katie Adams landed the over-40 women’s class in 50.42 as fifth fastest woman, closely followed by MonRoss runner Emily Harrison in 52.01 who scooped third in the senior class.
Catherine Finlay landed third in the over-40 class, crossing in 59.20, which helped Trailblazers win the women’s team title from Pont-Y-Pwl Runners and Caerleon AC.
Fastest over-60 man in 31st overall was Steve Davies of Pont-Y-Pwl Runners in 50.38, while quickest over-60 woman was Malvern Buzzards’ Julie Casey in 62.37.
Parc Bryn Bach took the men’s team title from Hereford Couriers in second, Lliswerry in third and MonRoss in fourth.
Other Trailblazers who competed were Grant White, who was 50th in 53.34, Adam Gray (64.49) and Tony and Andree Davies (79.20)
Four other Spirit runners took part, Maixent Gallard crossing in 64.12 just eight seconds ahead of Eddie Herrop, and 42 seconds ahead of Jackie Downes.
Rachel Waters also had a good run close behind in 65.37.
All results can be seen via a link on the Kymin Dash Facebook page.
Timing was by Rogue Runs and all profits from the the annual race will support the Ted Senior Foundation, a charity focused on promoting good mental health and preventing suicide.
Entertainment was provided by pianist Rod Wyatt, and mobile barista Van-Goffi was on-site selling refreshments and coffee.
Spirit of Monmouth thanked their sponsors (including A-Plan Insurance, Emma’s Country Cakes, Walford Timber, and Ludus Gym) and supporters for their contributions to the event.