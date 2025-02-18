THE much-anticipated Kymin Dash is set to take place on Sunday, April 6, with a new cup for the fastest woman over the seven-mile course in the Wye Valley, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
This historic race, which has been organised by Spirit of Monmouth Running Club since 2013, promises not only a thrilling challenge for participants but also the opportunity to support a worthy cause.
And excitingly, 2025 will see the introduction of a new annual trophy for the fastest female runner, generously sponsored by Harts of Monmouth.
This marks a special milestone for the event, and anticipation is high to see which woman will make history as the first to have her name engraved on the trophy.
Spirit of Monmouth RC wish to express their gratitude to Hart for their support.
All profits from this year’s event will go to the Ross-on-Wye Cancer Support Group, a small, self-help voluntary organisation that has been a lifeline for individuals affected by cancer.
The group welcome everybody and meet monthly on the first Tuesday of each month (6-8pm) at St. Mary's Hall, Ross-on-Wye, offering friendly, non-judgmental support, and provide a safe space for people to share experiences, connect with others, and access vital information and guidance.
The Kymin Dash is proud to support their invaluable work in the local community.
With its rewarding views, and incredible atmosphere, the Kymin Dash remains a must-run event for both seasoned racers and first-time participants alike.
The event is open to all abilities now, and cash entries on the day are also available.
On Sunday (February 17), Julie Gee and Sian Fielding headed to Pontypool to take part in the Pontypool 10k home run, which raised funds for St David's Hospice.
The race took runners from Pontypool out to Mamhilad and back along the scenic Monmouthshire to Brecon canal towpath, and featured some rolling hills, along with a picturesque narrow pathway lined by the tranquil waterway.
Sian enjoyed the event and after running a 12-mile training run on the Saturday, finished under the hour in 58mins 43secs for 10th place in her age category.
Julie lapped up the atmosphere and enjoyed the support from spectators and finished well in 1 hour 10.22.
“I was quite pleased with my time, and overall, I relished the challenges posed by the hills — they made for a rewarding event!” she said.
Spirit of Monmouth meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm at Haberdashers' Sports Centre on Hadnock Road.
Meanwhile Rich Foster of MonRoss Trailblazers headed for the hills and the 4.2-mile Pen Tir Drop fell race on Sunday, starting and finishing at Cwmdu near Crickhowell, with over 1,000ft of ascent.
He finished fifth overall in a 68-strong field, and won his over-40 age category in a time of 34.35.
Overall winner was Wyndham Turner of Abergavenny-based Mynydd Du fell club in 29.50, followed by Chepstow Harriers duo James Blore in 31.17 and Paul Murrin in 33.12, who won the over-50 class.
Fastest woman and over-40 female winner was MD's Emma McWilliams, who crossed in 39.40 for 14th overall, just 15 seconds ahead of Briony Latter of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr de Cymru.
Harriers’ Niki Morgan was fourth woman home and fastest over-50 female in 40.32.