SPIRIT of Monmouth runners had a busy weekend with runners taking part in events in Newport, Brecon and Rhayader.
Marina Wright, currently training for the London Marathon, raced at the picturesque ‘Rhayader Round The Lakes’ race on Saturday, a 30k run from the first town on the Wye, out and around the beautiful Elan Valley reservoirs in the heart of Wales.
The dams and 73-mile aqueduct of the Elan Valley were built over a hundred years ago to supply clean water to Birmingham – an epic feat of civil engineering within an area of outstanding scenic beauty.
Marina said, after finishing in 3 hours and 32 seconds and 11th in her age category, it was one of her favourite races with stunning views.
Six Spirit members stayed more local at the St Joseph’s Hospital City of Newport Half Marathon on Sunday in beautiful sunshine.
Starting on Usk Way at the Riverfront in the heart of the city, the route passed over the SDR Bridge, and headed for the Cenotaph at Clarence Place and through Caerleon, before following the River Usk back to Newport over the Millennium and SDR bridges, and the final mile along the river path to finish behind the university.
Brian Evans came in first Spirit in 1.34.58, followed by Martin Blakebrough in 1.36.25 – his third fastest half – for seventh in his age category.
Jeremy Creasy finished in 1.49.42, with Andy Clifton just 19 seconds over 1.50, smashing his PB by a minute and a half.
Steve Reason also did a PB 2.01.48, while Marina, having run 18 miles the day before, came home in 2.03.03.
Sunday also saw the Spirit X-Country team head to Brecon for the last of the John H Collins Gwent Cross-Country League series, one of the largest leagues in the UK.
The series draws more than 60 clubs from across the South Wales and South West England, regularly attracting more than 1,000 runners spread over 10 races, with the five matches featuring conditions ranging from grassy parkland to wet and windy moors
Katie Adams, Sarah Heath, Vicky Roberts and Sian Fielding enjoyed a sunny morning running around Penlan playing fields in a 216-strong women’s field.
The course was mainly flat with the muddy playing fields churned up by the earlier girls' and boys' events, with two short sharp hills.
Katie pushed through and managed to finish the 5.5km course in 20th in a time of 23.56.
Sarah and Vicky ran together for the majority of the race before the former found a burst of energy in the home straight and finished as first over-60 woman in 26.10 six seconds ahead of Vicky, who was sixth over-35 female.
Sian also enjoyed her run bringing the Spirit ladies home in 34.48.
Over the series, the Spirit women, including Renske Bouwens, Claire Finley, Julie Gee and Fay Visser, gained enough points to place second in Division 3, securing promotion to Division 2.
The men's race saw 273 runners take on an 8.8km distance, and Ben Saunders flew the flag solo for Spirit, finishing in 33.13 for 22nd in his over-40 class.