Nick Sloper also took part in two events, starting with Islwyn RCs Scenic 7 on Wednesday, which followed a beautiful route around Cwm–carn Forest Drive – it had a gruelling 2.5 miles up from the start line, a bit of undulation and 2.5 miles down for a very fast finish (163rd out of 311, 1:01:09). His second event on Saturday was the TEC Mendips Long Trail HM, with some serious climbs and challenging terrain on some of the more remote paths over Cheddar Gorge and Wookey Hole, finishing the 15 miles and 2000ft of elevation in 3:01:07.