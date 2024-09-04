MARTIN Blakebrough and Brian Evans headed to Estonia to take on the Marrdu 10k on the Bank Holiday weekend, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
The event promised the Sprit of Monmouth runners stunning views and a challenging yet rewarding course, as the duo laced up their trainers to experience the thrill of racing through the picturesque city's streets and parks.
In 27C heat, Brian managed to forge ahead and crossed the finish line in 45mins 38secs for fifth in the over-50 class. with Martin closely following in 46.50 to finish second in the over-60s.
Both really enjoyed the event and believe they were the fastest Welshmen on the course.
On Friday (August 30), Spirit member Sarah Heath was selected to run for Wales in the international Mid Cheshire 5k Wales vs England race.
The Frodsham course is one of the fastest in England, having hosted the English 5km championships several times.
Sarah ran a fantastic race, thoroughly enjoying the brilliant opportunity to represent the country, and ran the 5k in a superb 20.44, taking a podium spot and coming second in her over 60 category.
Sunday saw 5,486 keen runners run at the Brecon Carraeg CDF10k in Cardiff, with highlights on the route including Cardiff Castle, Central Square and the Principality Stadium.
The race went through the heart of the city before crossing the River Taff and heading through the parkland of Llandaff, Pontcanna Fields and Sophia Gardens – the home of Welsh cricket– and finishing in the Edwardian Civic Centre.
Three Spirit runners were among the thousands pounding the streets, with James Exton crossing as first Spirit home in 45.47 to take three minutes off his 10k PB.
Sian Fielding ran all four of the 10k race series to gain all four medals, and finished in an impressive 54.47 just behind her son Oli in 49.28.
Julie Gee, coming back from a bike injury, enjoyed the atmosphere and described it as a “fantastic event with incredible support”, finishing in 71.13.
And MonRoss Trailblazer Trina Sami also raced, covering the course in a cracking 56.15.
Meanwhile, Spirit and Monmouth Tri Club member Renske Bouwens finished the summer aquathlon season on a high, winning first place in her age group in the August NEWT Parc Bryn Bach Aquathlon, and third female overall.
Renske, who recently won a Welsh silver and British bronze in the 50-54 age group of the British and Welsh Aquathlon Championships, sliced through a choppy 750m lake swim and 5km run in a very speedy 41.38.
Four Trailblazers also headed to the Run Cheltenham Half Marathon on Sunday, all four achieving PBs.
Martin Turner finished 144th in a field of almost 3,000 runners, running 1.32.58, while Matt Webb took a five minute chunk off his PB, clocking 1.40.02 and finishing 361st.