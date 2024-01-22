Spirit of Monmouth Running Club member Marina Wright took on the Canitrail Uk half marathon with her favourite running buddy, Nelly, on Saturday (January 20), reports VICKY ROBERTS.
The event was put on by Cani-trail UK, and started and finished at the South Wales Equestrian Centre at Bridgend.
The route took participants over lots of hills in the South wales valleys, and Marina said “the views were stunning and we enjoyed doing what we love best”.
Marina and Nelly finished 25th out of 78 in two hours 49mins 03 seconds
Sunday saw the annual Liswerry 8 race, an eight-miler which has been hosted by Lliswerry Runners for over 35 years.
Nicknamed the “flattest race on the planet”, the route took runners around the country lanes of Goldcliff and Nash villages on the outskirts of Newport.
Marina was again in action, alongside Richard Wonson and Vicky Roberts, alongside some 755 runners starting near Newport Stadium.
Vicky still on form managed to finish the race as first Spirit across the line in 55.52 – a Liswerry 8 PB that took three minutes off her previous best and gaining fifth place in her age category V35.
Marina’s aim was to finish the race, as having aching legs from the half marathon the day before made the fast course even tougher.
But she knew the course well and managed to fly around in a time of 1.12.04 to take 23rd place in her age category.
Rich was on new turf taking part in Lliswerry 8 for the first time and is currently training for a half marathon. He managed to pace well around the country lanes taking in the local sites and crossed in 1.16.25.
Rich said he really enjoyed the race but found the last straight mile heading to the finish line tough.
Spirits wish Rich good luck at his half marathon next week at the Chepstow festival of Running at the racecourse.