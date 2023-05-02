The 9km route starts in the village of Cwmyoy with a steep climb up towards the Hatterall Ridge following the Cwmyoy horseshoe to Hatterall Hill and then descending back to the village. Brian Griffin finishing in 50th place in 58:32 was followed by Emily Gwilliam in 58th place in 1:01.53 and Stef Francis (63rd in 1:04.28).