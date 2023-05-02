TEN runners from the Forest of Dean Athletic Club competed in the Longtown Llanthony Loop (7.8 miles) and Darren’s Dash (4.9 miles) Fell Races which were held at the Longtown Outdoor Education Centre on Saturday, April 22.
Both races start with a tough climb before following parts of the Offa’s Dyke Path on the hills between Longtown and Llanthony Priory.
The longer race follows the path North before dropping down towards Llanthony and returns via another climb and a steep descent back to Longtown.
The shorter route follows the path South returning back to Longtown along a steep descent.
In the long race Amy Freeman was third lady overall, in a time of 1:19.13 and Brian Griffin finished in 1:35.49.
In the Darrens Dash race Arthur Dennant, one of the youngest runners in the race was first Forest runner back in a time of 57:07.
He was followed by Stef Francis (59:54) who was 4thlady and 1st FV50. Next came Alan Robertson, 1:04.08 and Jacqui Wynds, who in a time of 1:05.44 won the FV60 category. She was followed by Jasmine Arnold (1:10.20), Richard Dennant and Joel Freeman (both finishing in 1:11.23)
Three FoDAC runners took part in the Cwmyoy Horseshoe Fell Race on Saturday, (April 29)
The race which was organised by Element, who organise outdoor workshops including fell running and mountain bike courses exclusively for women.
The 9km route starts in the village of Cwmyoy with a steep climb up towards the Hatterall Ridge following the Cwmyoy horseshoe to Hatterall Hill and then descending back to the village. Brian Griffin finishing in 50th place in 58:32 was followed by Emily Gwilliam in 58th place in 1:01.53 and Stef Francis (63rd in 1:04.28).
Second claim member Cherry Fowler, who ran for Chepstow Harriers, was third lady overall in a time of 51:02. Her Harriers club mate Niki Morgan was second lady in 48:33.
The six-mile Rogue Runs’ Bluebell Blunder took place on Sunday (April 30).
Starting at the Cadora Woods car park takes the runners to a path high above the Wye before returning along the Offa’s Dyke path and through Cadora Woods. Recent wet weather made this run very muddy and challenging but the runners were rewarded with the abundance of Bluebells along the way.
Four FoDAC runners took part in the race – first Forest AC runner in 15th place in a time of 58:07 was Brian Francis who won the MV60 category. He was followed by Jacqui Wynds in a time of 1:10.22 claiming the WV65 win. Debbie Green and Gary Burley finished in 1:20.30 and 1:20.32 respectively.