Success for Forest of Dean gymnasts at Gloucestershire championship
Subscribe newsletter
FOREST of Dean Gymnastics Club gymnasts once again enjoyed success at the Gloucestershiare Classic Challenge Gymnastics Championships with the team of four winning gold, silver and bronze medals
Anastasia Shaporto set the tone for the day. Supported by her team mates, the 13-year-old came second on beam and third on bars in a group of 12.
She was then delighted to make the podium with a well- deserved bronze medal overall at Zinc level.
Three girls from the club competed in the afternoon’s Copper level.
They all looked stylish and confident as they started on beam.
As each apparatus was called they mounted the podium.
Daisy Middleton’s elegant beam and floor routines earned her second place on each.
She then followed this with gold on bars with a tight flowing routine.
Daisy then topped this by winning the Gold medal overall.
Hannah Roberts had similar success taking first place on both beam and floor with great artistry and skills and evident enjoyment on floor.
Hannah was second on vault with a dynamic half-on-half-off.
Iris James, had a good all round competition apart from beam where two falls cost her a podium place.
Iris’s floor showed sparkling artistry and earned fourth place.
The championships were held at the Forest of Dean Gymnastics Centre at Five Acres. Gymnasts travelled from across Gloucestershire to the event.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |