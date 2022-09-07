Taylor hat-trick in bonus point win for Cinderford
Cinderford 37-25 Birmingham Moseley
CINDERFORD earned their second bonus point of the season as they overcame a determined Birmingham Moseley side by five tries to three at the Beavis Memorial Ground.
It was the visitors who went ahead after just minutes with a try from Dan Lewis which he also converted.
Cinderford soon levelled when they kicked for the corner and hooker Nathan Taylor was driven over, with Reece Boughton converting.
Lewis then kicked a penalty before Taylor scored his second in similar fashion to make it 12-10 to the hosts.
Will Baldwin scored the try of the match for the home team when a well-timed pass saw him cut a perfect angle to race through under the posts.
Boughton added the extras to give Cinderford a 19-10 advantage.
Lewis kicked his second penalty to make it 19-13 at the interval.
Taylor completed his hat-trick of tries in the early stages of the second half, with Boughton adding the convesion to make it 26-13.
Boughton then kicked a penalty for 29-13 which prompted a response from the visitors with the referee awarding them a penalty try after 63 minutes.
Boughton replied with his second penalty but when Matt Marsh scored a try for the visitors with six minutes remaining, the Midlanders were back in the contest.
It was Dan Hodge who ensured a victory for the home side, when he forced his way over the try-line from close range.
Cinderford: Mike Wilcox, Mason Tonks, Will Baldwin, James Forrester, Tim Andrew, Reece Boughton, Mike Austin, George Porter, Nathan Taylor, Shaun Knight, Tyler Jerrum, Jack Shields, Matt Lane, Joe Mullis, Harry Hone (capt). Replacements: Tim Brockett, Joe Smart, Aaron Ryan, Dan Hodge, Clive Stuart-Smith.
