BROADWELL booked their place in the Gloucestershire FA’s Senior Amateur Cup semi-final despite playing the entire second half with 10 men.
The County League side came through the test against Lydney Town Reserves from the Northern Senior League and will now face Avonmouth in the last four.
The talking point of the game at Broadwell’s Hawthorns ground came on the stroke of half-time with an incident that went from tightening their grip to giving the visitors a chink of light in a matter of seconds.
Ethan Wilkins took advantage of a mistake by Town keeper Ellis Boughton who had come out of his area.
The tall centre forward went around him to score his second and give Broadwell a 3-1 lead.
But as Broadwell celebrated, Danny Hudson was adjudged to have run in and clattered Boughton and referee Adie Shilston had no hesitation in reaching for a straight red.
Broadwell got off to a dream start when Kian Skidmore hit a zinger of a right-footed free kick in the opening minutes that gave Boughton no chance.
For much of the half, the home side were on top and underlined their dominance with a goal from Ethan Wilkins to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.
He would later be denied his hat-trick by the cross-bar.
Broadwell were looking comfortable but Lydney wrested the momentum and for the last quarter of an hour looked dangerous, requiring Jack Watkins in the Broadwell goal to be sharp.
Lydney fought themselves back into the game with a goal 10 minutes before the whistle.
There was a goalmouth scramble and skipper Jordan Voss got the touch which brought the visitors right back into the game
The third Broadwell goal came against the run of play but the sending off gave the visitors some hope.
The game was back on a knife edge when Derry Paloma made it 3-2 midway through the second half.
Both sides continued to press and the visitors did get the ball in the net again only for Sam Wines’s effort to be ruled off-side.
Broadwell will have home advantage when they welcome Avonmouth for the semi-final on March 11.
The visitors are currrently top of the Bristol and Suburban League.
Broadwell: Jack Watkins, Harry Knight, Kian Skidmore, Aidan Creighton, Danny Hudson, Nathan Davies, Jordan Locke, Ben Fishwick, Ethan Wilkins, Dan Brain, Jack Knight. Substitutes: Kris Burnard, Matt Foxwell, Guy Jones.
Lydney Town Reserves: Ellis Boughton, Toby Bendall, Ryan Dawson, Billy Guest, Jordan Voss, Jacob Nelmes, Joel Morse, Billy Wilson, Sam Wines, Aston Jeffs, Derry Paloma. Substitutes: Storm Maguire-Toombs, Tyler Blount, Harry Williams.