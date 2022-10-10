Three in three games for Lydney’s summer signing Steve Clark
LYDNEY Town summer signing Steve Clark scored from the spot to put his side into the lead against Chipping Sodbury.
It was the former Ruardean Hill Rangers front man’s third goal in as many for the Hellenic Premier club.
Clark’s first half penalty was cancelled out by one for the visitors early in the second half.
Town had several first half chances that came to nothing and were limited to long-range efforts in the second.
Their warm-up in the Cotswolds was not helped by starting it in the dark because there were no lights – and it didn’t get much better after that.
Home striker Ross Langworthy did what he usually does against Lydney and that was put his team ahead after only 10 minutes.
He could have increased the lead five minutes later after the speedy Jamal Lawrence was brought down in the box for a penalty.
Town keeper Rich Thomas made a fine stop to keep the score 1-0 at half time.
The second period was pretty even until Fairford’s Dan Bailey tried his luck from 30 yards. His effort flew into the top corner giving Thomas no chance.
Lydney hit back quickly – a superb through ball from Tristan Murphy found Steve Clarke in space. Town’s frontman beat three defenders before slotting into the bottom corner.
The possibility of Lydney taking a point was snuffed out late on when Langworthy ran through to chip his second and seal the points.
Lydney’s small squad is stretched to the limits at the moment with Declan Morley-Lyne, Danny Morgan, Jamie Addis, Sam Elliott, Jayson Watkins, Keelan Hamblett and Tom Baldwin all unavailable for selection at Fairford.
Lewis Thompson made the bench having just got home from Spain and played a full game against Chipping Sodbury.
Town’s Reserves are one of three teams on 13 points at the top of the Northern Senior League.
They picked up all the points in the derby at Woolaston on Saturday thanks to a strike by Derry Palama scored.
Town are third behind Dursley and Charfield on goal difference.
