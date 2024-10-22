MONROSS Trailblazer Martin Turner has raised a beer to going the extra mile – travelling across the Atlantic to run the Chicago Marathon.
One of the six World Marathon Majors, the Windy City race attracts more than 50,000 runners.
And Martin brought his A-Game, running the 26.2 mile-course in a PB 3 hours 21 minutes, while also raising £325 for UNICEF.
Closer to home, Trailblazers headed for the Cardiff Half Marathon, which attracted nearly 30,000 runners for its 21st anniversary.
Taking in the likes of Cardiff Bay and the city’s civic centre, Rob Nicholls ran the fast course in 1 hour 20 mins 19 secs, to finish 264th.
Bobby Pritchard finished in 1.27.43 for 685th, while Matt Webb took around 15 minutes off his previous year's time finishing in 1.41.39.
Gary Griffiths ran a PB, crossing the line in 1.43.43, with Emma Davies also home in 1.50.43 for 63rd in her age.
Rachael Aitken was another in form, running her second Half PB in two months, with 1.54.47, while Rosie Davies also set a PB 2.01.44.
Club mate Toby Dickens also recently headed for the Oxford Half, running the course in 1.19.50, to enter the sub-1.20 club.
Elle Lumley also took part in the Worcestershire Beacon Trail Race, completing the seven mile/1500ft elevation course in 1.07.
Meanwhile, Saturday saw plenty of club involvement in parkrun, appearing at four locations.
Gavin Jones was first finisher in 19.03 at Monmouth’s Chippenham parkrun, with Faye Johnson fourth woman home in 22.42.
Emma Davies was at Mallards Pike parkrun for her first event with dog Moo, finishing in 36.46, while Dan Sandford set the benchmark at the Ross run on its B course, crossing in 24.24, with Tony Davies third in 27.10 and Emma Humphries 10th in 30.48.
Rachael Aitken also set a parkrun PB at Severn Bridge, with 24.07.