FAYE Johnson headed to Coed Y Brenin in North Wales for the Trail Marathon Wales seven miler on Saturday and finished third fastest woman, as well as setting the fastest female time up the ‘Sting’ hill challenge.
The MonRoss Trailblazer finished 24th overall in a 443-strong field in 56mins 39secs, just 17 seconds back on second-placed woman Lucy Bracegirdle of Eryri Harriers.
Fastest woman in 14th was Tinka Vinks of Eryri Harriers in 55.01.
Aled Breeze of Maldwyn Harriers lived up to his name flying home first in 47.52 by 17 seconds from Josh Keogh of North Wales Runners.
Faye flew up the steep Sting in 5.17 to win the hill challenge by 16 seconds from Kerry Riley of Clwydian Range Runners, with Vinks back in fourth in 5.43 and Bracegirdle sixth in 6.04.
On Sunday, Gavin Jones impressed finishing fifth in the seven-mile Slogbrook Slog and Tough race at Cwmbran organised by Griffithstown Harriers.
More than 100 runners took on the route through streams, muddy gullies and up and down hills.
Gavin came home in 57.16, 2.45 behind home club winner Maxim Hobbs.
Rebecca Wilson also ran the 12-mile multi-terrain Dursley Dozen in south Gloucestershire alongside nearly 500 other runners, finishing 71st woman in 2.31.04.
And Martin Woodgead headed for the Pen Tir Drop Fell Race near Crickhowell, the last fell race of the South Wales Winter Hill Series, over for miles with more than 1,000ft of ascent.
He finished in 42.19 to place 24th out of the 61 finishers and fourth in the men’s over-60 class.
The previous week, local runners headed to Haugh Woods near Hereford for the Muddy Woody 6, organised by Wye Valley Runners.
Nearly 300 runners took part, with Trailblazers’ Luke Gray finishing fifth in 39.59 just over three minutes back on overall winner Sam Juson of Croft Ambrey.
Club mate Neil Harper was 33rd and third fastest over-45 man in 48.36, while Tony Davies crossed in 78th in 55.44 to place seventh quickest over-50 man.
Catherine Finlay took second in the over-45 women’s class in 57.27, while fellow Trailblazer Rebecca Wilson was fifth fastest in 66.59.
Several Ross Runners also raced, including Sue Shergold who finished in 69.46, and Pip Cottrell who crossed in 71.16.
A long way south in Spain, MonRoss runner Emma Davies also ran the Barcelona Half-Marathon, finishing in one hour 45 minutes.