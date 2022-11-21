Viney bow out of Gloucestershire FA Senior Amateur Cup North with heads held high

Gloucestershire FA Senior Amateur Cup North

Frampton United 2-1 Viney St Swithins

By Sports Contributor  
Thursday 24th November 2022 2:30 pm
Josh Warren scores for Viney St Swithins (Alan Waterman )

NORTHERN Senior Division Two side Viney St Swithins were narrowly defeated by County League opponents in the Gloucestershire FA Senior Amateur Cup North.

Viney had been given a tough third round draw away to Frampton United but it was decided by the odd goal.

Josh Warren scored for the Foresters but Frampton ran out 2-1 winners.

Manager Johnny Brookes said: “The Cup run comes to an end but along that way we’ve dispatched two Division One sides and narrowly lost to a County League side.

“We now need to take that Cup form into the league and kick on to push ourselves up the table, starting with a home game against local rivals Harrow Hill on Saturday (November 26).”

Frampton face Forest opposition in the fourth round when they take on fellow County League outfit Broadwell on January 14.

Broadwell earned the trip across the Severn with a 6-3 crushing of Tredworth Tigers at The Hawthorns.

Ethan Wilkins and Keiren James both netted twice with the other goals coming from Jordan Locke and Jack Knight.

The sides are currently sixth and seventh in the Gloucestershire County League.

Lydney Town Reserves are also through to the fourth round of the competition after a 1-3 win at Fairford Town Reserves.

Goals from Josh Matthews, Arran Price and Tyler Blount earned their side a trip to Gloucester to face County League side Hardwicke.

