BATTING first, Huntley Men reached 176-7, largely thanks to a 58 not out from Jason Saunders, who has been a really positive addition to the team this season in a game against Alvington & Woolaston reduced to 34 overs by the weather.
In reply, Alvington & Woolaston lost wickets at regular intervals and were unable to setup a meaningful batting partnership.
Huntley captain Jon Green backed up his three catches with a further the wickets in the Cheltenham, Gloucester, Forest League game.
But that was eclipsed by the five-wicket haul for Jason Saunders, topping off another great win to help consolidate Huntley’s second place in the league.
In the Women’s League, Huntley captain Gemma Abbott elected to field, the team looking to stamp their authority on their match against Tewkesbury with some accurate bowling.
Talia Scott and Eve Powell paired up nicely, keeping the run rate to around four an over and then picking up the first wicket off Talia’s bowling, thanks to a great run out, thrown in by Eve Powell to keeper Emily Kibble.
Eve Powell bowled a superb set of, with two very close lbw shouts and three or four deliveries that were millimetres away from the stumps.
Charlotte Dunn was up next in the fifth over, bowling Molly Cross to leave Tewkesbury on 15-2.
There was some superb fielding with all the team staying focused throughout the match and attacking each ball.
Multiple boundaries were prevented with players showing commitment in the field, time after time.
Tewkesbury then dug deep as opener Anna Elkin and Georgia New added 60 runs before New was bowled by debutant Phoebe Abbott, stepping up confidently from the U13s.
Two balls later and the act was repeated as Kate Lewtas was also bowled by Phoebe.
Another debutant, Naomi Eggleton, also made a big step up from the juniors and bowled two tidy overs, almost getting an lbw on her first ball.
The hosts finished on 84- 4 from the 20 overs before the rain fell to delay the start of the next innings.
In reply, openers Emily Kibble and Talia Scott set about the target at a pace, getting to 50 in just six overs.
Talia was unlucky to be dismissed when the ball, stunned by the bat initially, wobbled onto the stumps.
Beth Powell, batting up the order, looked confident and struck the ball firmly before being run out.
So it fell to Charlotte Dunn to close out the innings with Emily Kibble, the latter finishing on 45, which included 8 Fours.
Huntley managed an eight-wicket win, closing out the game in the 12th over.