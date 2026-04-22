THREE River Wye canoeists have been selected for Great Britain after winning through tough selection events.
The trio from Wyedean Canoe Club competed at the Lee Valley 2012 Olympic course and Holme Pierrepont National White Water Centre.
With a group of paddlers that train regularly on Symonds Yat Rapids or Wilton Bridge on cold dark winter nights, this was the big chance to make it into the national team.
Wyedean CC had 16 boats racing in all, and have a record of producing international paddlers, but never three athletes at once and in six classes.
For Sofia Alfer, this would be her third year as a GB paddler, but this time she moves from J18 to the U23 team.
One of the youngest in her class, she dominated in all six selection runs to finish top boat, and also ranked fifth in the seniors.
Next up, Jake Mitchell secured a place in the Kayak Cross selection at Lee Valley and went on to also make the Kayak Slalom J18 team.
Jake, only 15, competed in the Junior Olympics last year and makes the team in his first year.
Then Sid Griffiths, the youngest member having just turned 15, had outstanding results over the two weekends., and will join Jake in the Kayak Cross Team and Kayak Slalom, while also making the Canoe Slalom team.
They will all be members representing GB at the Junior World Championships in Poland and the Euro Championships in France this Summer.
For anyone wanting to learn canoeing or kayaking, Wyedean Canoe Club meet at Symonds Yat all summer on a Thursday evening and run full beginners course from flat water paddling and progressing to the Rapids for the more adventurous.
The Junior Slalom squad are also looking for new paddlers and take youngsters from about the age of eight.
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